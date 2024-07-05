Tears of Themis gears up for third anniversary with Loving Reveries event

Grab premium currency for free and more

HoYoverse is celebrating more love and romance in Tears of Themis this month, with the Loving Reveries event launching today until August 11th. As you unlock reveries, you'll be able to get your hands on a Namecard along with a limited Invitation Background, and of course some valuable Tears of Themis on top of other in-game goodies.

In the latest update for Tears of Themis, you can look forward to accumulating Total Purchases as well, and as a reward for all your hard work, you can acquire the limited Artem SSR "Resonant Heartstrings". If you happen to purchase the Tiered Pass, you can aim for certain levels in the tiers to obtain the "In the Spotlight" Invitation Background and S-Chips as well.

As for the Loving Reveries themselves, you can purchase them to unlock the tiered content and grab Pass Rewards such as Reveries EXP ×1,500 and "Reveries - Loving" Namecard. Of course, all these will also add up toward your Total Purchases progress to keep that SSR card for Artem fans within reach.

All these come on top of the third-anniversary festivities coming up soon. If you just can't wait until then, you can take part in the trailer countdown in the embedded clip above.

In the meantime, are you on the lookout for more freebies you can nab from the romance detective game? Why not take a look at our list of Tears of Themis codes to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Tears of Themis on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.