Teamfight Tactics' new set Magic n' Mayhem teased in new trailer

Teamfight Tactics new update, Magic n' Mayhem, has been teased

The full reveal will take place at the close of the latest Inkborn Fables tournament, on July 14th

But we know it'll include new champions, new mechanics and more!

Teamfight Tactics, the mobile spin-off of hit MOBA League of Legends, has teased their latest update named Magic n' Mayhem. Complete with a teaser trailer, we got some tantalising droplets of information about what Magical Mayhem will include when it's set to release at the end of the month on July 31st.

At the moment, all we know about Magic n' Mayhem is that it will see your Little Legends exploring a new location called the Magitorium. There are new champions, mechanics, augments and cosmetics set to arrive.

But perhaps the most intriguing is that this will also include a new Pass and Pass+. And given that this is following the game's half-decade anniversary last month, we're expecting big things from Magic n' Mayhem. You can check out the first teaser trailer below!

But what about the big details? Well, you'll be excited to know that, as part of the finale of the Inkborn Fables Tacticians’ Crown tournament, the full dev release will premiere on the 14th of July. There the Teamfight Tactics devs will unveil all the juicy details behind Magic n' Mayhem and what you can expect when it launches on July 31st.

Given that Teamfight Tactics is facing more competition than ever, especially from fellow MOBA hit Honor of Kings, we're not surprised they're going big on this latest update. We're excited to see what Magic n' Mayhem includes and will be keeping a close eye on it. So if you can't catch it yourselves be sure to check in on the site for more info!

