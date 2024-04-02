Talking Tom Hero Dash celebrates Easter with a limited time event and a new Bunny Ben costume

Preferred Partner Feature

Until April 7th you can join the new Easter Token Event

Hunt for blue Easter eggs and unlock Bunny Ben

Outfit7 has announced an exciting new update for Talking Tom Hero Dash, inviting players to join the new Easter Token Event. During this limited -time event you’ll go on a hunt for blue Easter eggs, and you might even unlock Bunny Ben in the process.

In the latest update to the superpowered endless runner game, you'll join forces with Talking Tom and his pals to gather blue eggs with a bunny icon marked on them. Then you can use these eggs to unlock a special Easter outfit for Talking Ben, transforming him into Bunny Ben to stay in sync with the season.

The event runs until April 7th, so you still have plenty of time to nab those special eggs and add Bunny Ben to your collection. And you can also score awesome in-game goodies like Ultra Chests, hyperboards, and even laser ships! Because, why not?

If all that sounds totally fab, you can take part in the action-packed festivities this Easter by downloading Talking Tom Hero Dash from the App Store or Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the official website to stay up-to-date on all the latest developments.