Suzerain, the award-winning political text-based RPG, is coming to mobile on December 8th

At long last - Torpor Games has officially announced the upcoming release of Suzerain, the studio's award-winning text-based RPG. Coming to both iOS and Android devices on December 8th, the political drama sees players take on the role of Sordland's leader in the midst of corruption, economic crisis and war.

In Suzerain, you can look forward to stepping into the shoes of President Rayne in your very first term as the leader of a nation. The mobile version of the game boasts a full rework of the rendering, and will treat players to a smooth performance that doesn't put too much of a strain on your device's battery life.

The game also features a revamped user interface that's been optimised for mobile for a truly on-the-go experience. UI animations and high-resolution sprites have been redesigned for mobile devices as well.

To make sure that both fans of the original game and newcomers to the Suzerain universe can have a go at the mobile version, the Prologue and First Turn will be available absolutely free of charge. This should go for around an hour of gameplay, with an option to purchase the full game if you feel like it's your cup of tea. The full unlock will set you back by $3.99 to $4.99 a pop.

You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics.

