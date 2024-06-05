Star Wars: Hunters celebrates launch with massive murals in London & Los Angeles

The game pits you in 4v4 matches against other players with unique heroes

Star Wars: Hunter's has only recently launched, but Zynga is still pulling out the stops promo-wise

Check out the two new murals shown off in LA and London to promote the game

The murals can be seen in all their glory on Zynga's own official social media

Star Wars: Hunters has just released, and as Zynga's big pitch into the arena of Star Wars games made for mobile and Nintendo Switch, it's already making waves. One way they've been promoting the game is with a massive set of murals in London & Los Angeles.

It's no surprise they're eager to show off either. Star Wars: Hunters, which is a 4v4 class-based shooter, pits you in battles against other players with characters inspired by the wide Star Wars universe. These latest murals show off the characters in huge resolution on the side of buildings in two of the world's biggest cities.

You can check out the murals for both London and Los Angeles on Zynga's official social media channels, and play Star Wars: Hunters now on iOS and Android!

Like we said, it's not surprising that Zynga is eager to put their best foot forward to promote the game. Having been in soft launch for a few years and seeing some major changes in that time, Star Wars: Hunter's launch has been hotly anticipated.

It could also be a major money-spinner for Zynga, what with Star Wars being such a major brand with many dedicated fans. From what we've heard on the grapevine so far, the reception has been positive, but we'll need to wait and see whether or not Hunters has the staying power to be as successful as Zynga's own games.

But in the meantime if you want to get started with Star Wars: Hunters you can always check out our SW: Hunters tips & tricks guide, or our tier list of all the hunters available currently.

