Sky: Children of the Light's new Season of the Duets starts very soon

Sky: Children of the Light, the laid-back social adventure game, is set to introduce new musically-themed content with its latest update. Season of the Duets will see players explore a new area and complete a series of quests to unlock new, dazzling outfits, accessories, and (of course) instruments.

The newly-added Duets Guide in Aviary Village will guide players to a new area, the Aviary Village concert hall. The concert hall offers new outfits, accessories and musical instruments to use, while a series of quests added throughout the season will introduce a special song, emotes and harmonies that can be played on-stage.

The story of the season meanwhile will explore the connection of two Spirits once bonded by music. It promises to continue Sky: Children of the Light's tradition of less combat and action-focused, and more thoughtful gameplay.

You can check out all the details of Season of the Duets on the Sky: Children of the Light blog. The new season starts on July the 15th, in just a few days.

It seems to be the season for music, as we've seen with the recent release of Reverse: 1999's own harmonious content update releasing soon. But Sky: Children of the Light is a very different game, and we're sure those of you who love something a little less violent and a little more sensitive will be pleased to see these major new additions to the game.

