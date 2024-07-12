Retro Slam Tennis is a new tennis game from the folks behind Retro Bowl

Out now on iOS!

With Wimbledon well underway, it's a big time of year for tennis. But if you're like us in the UK, the weather hasn't exactly been agreeable. So what if you want to enjoy tennis without getting wet, or sitting in front of the television? Well, Retro Slam Tennis might be the answer you've been looking for!

Retro Slam Tennis lets you compete in the game of, well, tennis. Play on a variety of courts, level up your athlete, train and climb the ranks of professional players, all while pleasing your legions of social media followers. And do it all with the comforting crunchy pixel art of ages gone by.

Retro Slam Tennis comes from the minds behind Retro Bowl and Retro Goal, another visually pleasing and engaging sports simulator. If New Star Games has gone the same way with Retro Slam Tennis it promises to offer a mix of engaging gameplay and solid simulation mechanics in the vein of older titles from the heyday of console gaming.

Retro Slam Tennis is currently only available on iOS, however in the past New Star Games have brought their titles to other platforms like Switch and Android, so we might expect a potential port at some time in the future.

And again, we're hoping so, because there's a sorely underutilised niche for visually pleasing, gameified and less intensive sports sims at the moment.

