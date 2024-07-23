Punch Club 2: Fast Forward coming to iOS this August

The boxing simulator finally makes its way to iPhone

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward is finally making its way to mobile

The game will release for iOS on August 22nd

Punch Club 2 is a boxing management sim, mixed in with a whole lot more

Fans of Punch Club 2 who've lamented being unable to bring it with them on their iOS devices need to fret no more. Because tinyBuild, the publishers behind Lazy Bear Games' retro-inspired boxing simulator, have announced that Punch Club 2: Fast Forward will be hitting iPhone and iPad come August 22nd.

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward takes the action from the grimy streets of an eighties-inspired metropolis and into the not-too-distant future of a, well, grimy eighties cyberpunk-inspired metropolis. As you guide your average Joe into becoming a boxer worthy of the championship, or any manner of other jobs and possible achievements.

Boasting dozens of easter eggs and a unique Choose Your Own Adventure approach, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward has been a bit of a marmite game for some people, but has nonetheless earned a fanbase already since its release last year. And now, mobile players can finally get their mitts on it with the upcoming release announced for iOS.

Whether or not you think the synth-wave-inspired look of the game might be a bit outdated, what Punch Club 2 promises is a surprisingly deep management sim joined by plenty of unusual minigames and other side tasks. For completionists, this promises to be a manageable but challenging endeavour, and for those who want something new, we reckon you could do a whole lot worse.

If you want to see what else has been flagged up on our radar, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to find out where we rank some of the recent top releases?

Better yet, you can always dig into our other list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year to see what's right around the corner in the next few months of top releases.