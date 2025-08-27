Tag! Party preview - "Finding Party People!"

Quirky, charming art-style

Lots of different party-themed worlds

Moving, animated characters to spot

I have been known to play a hidden object game or two, so I am always on the lookout for more of those types! While at Devcom, I spotted Tag! Party - a hidden object style party game where everything has a very charming, hand-drawn effect.

The world of Tag! Party is split into five different boroughs, each with its own levels, characters, and parties. All of these boroughs are based on specific parties: Day of the Dead, Halloween, Dutch Carnival, General Keg Parties, and St. Patrick's Day. The idea is that you are at a college frat, looking for your friends among the partying crowd.

All of the characters look like little dot people, with their own outfits and accessories. When you are looking for a specific person at the party, you can see who you are trying to find in a highlighted bubble. This character, within the bubble, actually moves and dances if the character in the level is doing that. I have played a lot of hidden object games, but often the pictures are static - all of Tag! Party has so much movement that it just flows and makes sense.

The goal of each level is to find all of the characters you are looking for. However, there are ninjas who try to stop you. These ninjas will steal a person, poofing them away, unless you tap on them before they strike. You'll need to really keep an eye on the party to make sure nothing ends up missing.

I found Tag! Party to be a simple game, but one full of character and charm. I think the characters are so fun, unlocking cosmetics to create my own would be a good addition to the game, as they did showcase a bit of a create-your-own character screen as well. I look forward to seeing how the game develops and continues.