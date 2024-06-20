Pokemon Sleep launches Summer Festival with higher encounter rates, a new Candy Cram-o-matic function and more

Get ready to sleep more this summer

Encounter more Water-type, Flying-type, and Bug-type Pokemon

Grab M-sized candies with the new function

Get Cramorant Incense from event missions

The Pokemon Company is turning up the heat this season with some fun summer updates in Pokemon Sleep, inviting everyone to join in on the weeklong Summer Festival. In particular, you can expect higher chances of encountering Water-type, Flying-type, and Bug-type Pokemon this season, so it's time to get those zzz's in.

In the latest update to Pokemon Sleep, you can look forward to wielding the new limited-time Candy Cram-o-matic function too, which will effectively allow you to nab M-sized candies. There are different types up for grabs, and all you have to do is feed Dream Shards and Pokemon Candies to the Candy Cram-o-matic.

Of course, no update would be complete without themed event missions, where awesome in-game goodies are available including Cramorant Incense for a limited period of time.

Just in case you're not familiar with this quirky app, it's essentially a gamified way of developing better sleeping habits. While you sleep, you can track your habits and eventually collect Pokemon who will gather around and help you complete your Sleep Style Dex. Be sure to position your phone right by your pillow for the tracking to work - just remember not to place it under your pillow or under your blankets to keep overheating woes at bay.

You can also check out Pokemon Sleep on the App Store and on the Google Play Store to get started. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.