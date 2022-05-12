Pokemon Go's next Community Day meetup event will be held on May 21st

Pokémon Go’s Community Day meetups resumed last month after a long pause because of the pandemic. In April, lots of trainers banded together in the UK to celebrate the Stufful Community Day while certain other PokéStops were also giving out extra rewards. All of this is back for another month as we draw closer to the May Community Day featuring the Rock Pokémon – Alolan Geodude.

This month’s Community Day meetup will be held on Saturday, May 21st, between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm local time. Like last time, certain regions will hold in-person meetups while others will feature PokéStops that give away more rewards than usual.

However, in May, the meetups are now being expanded all over the world. While virtual activities will be held pretty much everywhere, in-person activities will be available in various cities in the USA, Canada, Europe, the UK, and Australia. The Asia-Pacific regions will also feature additional events, but more on that soon. For more specific locations, use the map on the official website.

No registrations are required for the event and players can just drop in and interact with their fellow trainers as they catch Pokémon. While making new friends, everyone can team up and take part in raids, make trades, and, of course, catch the special Community Day Pokémon – Alolan Geodude! The Rock Pokémon will frequent the wild much more and players can make most of the event bonuses like 3x Catch Stardust, 2x Catch Candy, 2x chance of finding Geodude XL Candy, discounted rates on trading, and Incense and Lure Modules lasting three hours to make the most of the Community Day.

