Nominations for the Pocket Gamer Awards 2027 Are Now Open!

Whether your a regular reader or find your way to our pages infrequently, there's a high chance that you've been dining on some of the finest mobile games ever released over this past year. It has been, as we say every year, one of the best years for mobile gaming ever. Well, now is the time for you to make you voice heard and to celebrate and champion the games that have filled your spare moments over the year because the Nominations stage of the Pocket Gamer Awards 2027 are now open!

It's our thirteenth year running these fantastic awards, and every year it gets tougher and tougher to pick out the cream of the crop, so we're looking to you - dear readers - to nominate your favourite games, developers, characters and more.

You know the story... the plucky hero is down on their luck with nowhere to turn and suddenly they remember their past experiences and turn the tide, becoming a champion as they overcome all the odds. Well, now's your time to become a champion - a champion for the mobile games (and more) that have brought you joy over the year. But, don't worry, you won't need to swipe a glaive at a hydra's throat, or gut a goblin with a swift swipe of a scimitar (at least, not this year), here you'll be playing champion by making your voice heard and filling out a nice little form that you can find over on our nominations page.

As a reminder, unless specified, the eligibility period runs from 1st of October 2025 through until 30th September 2026. However, do keep in mind that some of the categories are deliberately exempt from that, because we're ultimately all about celebrating the games that people are playing rather than just the newest, hottest releases. That means we need to consider games that came out five or even ten years ago that still have active players!

There are some fun new categories in this year, including one for Best Webshop and another for Best Character. Because we think that it's worth celebrating the developers that are trying to save you money, and the characters who stick with us long after we've put the game down.

Feel free to nominate multiple entries, and share it with your friends and communities. It really is a case of The More The Merrier.

Nominations will close on the 15th of November, after which we'll launch a six week-long voting period where you can ensure that your favourites are the ones we'll be celebrating come our awards ceremony in January.