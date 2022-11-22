Old Man's Journey, the emotive puzzler from five years ago, launches on Apple Arcade

The hit indie title Old Man’s Journey, which debuted five years ago on both iOS and Android, has received the Apple Arcade treatment and is available right now! This little puzzle adventure game with deep themes of grief, life as a whole, and many other heart-touching themes saw a lot of success back then and is set to introduce itself to those that may have missed it back then.

Old Man’s Journey is truly just a lovely little success story and was clearly made with the intent of passing along a very kind message given its actual content. This beautiful 2D side-scroller sees you take on the role of the titular old man as you create his path forward, but it runs much deeper than that as you progress.

What begins as a peaceful journey eventually puts you through themes of heartbreak, of plans going awry, but also of hope and beauty and finding meaning through that struggle. It makes for a short experience that sticks with you after you roll credits and really makes you think about where you are in your own life.

Think something like A Short Hike or even Spiritfarer and you’re not too far off, at least in terms of story content. All of these games are made with what at first might seem like a tragic concept, but eventually tie into a positive message. Old Man’s Journey is no different in this regard, and I really can’t praise it enough. This is absolutely one that’s worth your time.

And, to make the deal even sweeter, if you’re an Apple Arcade subscriber, you can grab it at the link below as part of your membership! And if those words alone haven’t convinced you, why not take a peek at our previous review of the game and see what it’s all about?!