Off the AppStore: Tend to your digital garden in Paradisum

Have your own private garden among your browsers

Till the soil, plant the seeds, grow, and harvest to expand

Make the garden your own and look to the gardens of others

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

There are so many hobbies to choose from and likely countless others that you've never even considered. See that thing you're looking at right now? Chances are that thing is associated with some obscure hobby you don't know about, but it has thousands of enthusiasts. Disregarding all that, I believe gardening is one of the more widely acknowledged and desirable hobbies out there, but the problem is that finding space for a garden is easier said than done. This is likely why farming games have become so popular, and why teams like Mori Digital want to bring you peace through games like Paradisum.

To put it simply, Paradisum is made to be your own plot of paradise right there on your desktop. It's an online garden that you can tend to in the background of all the countless tabs you no doubt have open on your screen right now. You're given a small plot of fertile land along with the decorative amenities of a barn, a pile of hay, a few birds, and some wooden fences that have been placed ever so strategically around the edges of your plot. You'll start with only a few plots to till and tend, but each one is ready to support any plant you can… plant.

Speaking of plants, the inventory menu on the left side of the screen lets you see what kind of plants you have available. As you grow more plants and earn more coins, your level will increase, and you'll get access to even more plants. Each plant differs in notable ways, such as its cost, growth time, seed yield upon harvest, and the number of coins you can get for it. The longer, the more peacefully they grow in the background, calling on you to water them and pick them when they're ready.

Paradisum is a 3D gardening experience that you can confidently run in your browser. It's still growing its roots, but we can expect more plots to plant in, and even the chance to visit other digital gardeners' plots. The only goal is to tend your garden, plant as many as you can, and unlock more plants so you'll have more space for them. It's a simple, zen experience that's a welcome break from the hectic world dominating our screens. So, slide some tabs aside, and go smell the roses that you grew yourself.

Paradisum is available to run and play from any browser on your mobile device or computer.