Off the AppStore: Master mythological monsters in Mything

The Greek gods need to be put in their place with monsters

Build a team of mythical beasts to auto-battle opponents

Randomised picks and enemies make for a constantly-changing challenge

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Based on some of the most popular media across the board, you could make a solid argument that mythos peaked during a time when togas and sandals were the height of fashion. Yes, we will never fully escape the firm grasp that Greek mythology has on the creative consciousness, but we will try to transform it the best way we know how. We will have humans fighting the gods, gods fighting each other, gods fighting monsters, humans fighting monsters, and any combination of those, as mentioned earlier. Cularo Games has dove into the Greek mythos with a focus on monsters and creatures that you will discover in Mything.

You play as someone who has decided to challenge the Greek gods for power, and they are welcoming your challenge. However, to keep things fair, both you and the gods will have to play by the same rules. This conflict will be settled through a test of strength and strategy with some of the strongest combatants you could hope to find: Monsters. Greek mythology has a pantheon of monsters with colourful backstories of how they came to be, but that's not really important. What is important is that you know enough about their abilities and physical skills to make a team that can win.

You'll receive a selection of cards representing multiple monsters that you can use to build your team. The number of slots you have will be limited, so you must be cautious in your selection. There are numerous combinations to explore, ranging from purely offensive to more passive and long-term strategies. Depending on the monsters you select and where you place them on the field, you can make the most (or the least) of their inherent abilities. Once all the arrangements have been made, it's up to the Fates to decide the victor once the battle commences.

Mything is a 2D auto-battler strategy game about using Greek mythological monsters to challenge the gods. There's quite a wide range of creatures to choose from, so you can make a near-endless series of combinations. The further you progress, the more monsters you can discover to make your team even stronger. The gods will not hold back, but you can examine their team to decide better how to arrange your own. Only thorough power and playing can hope to achieve a monstrous victory.

Mything is free to download and play from its itch.io page!