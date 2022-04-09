Monster Train, the massively popular deck-builder, os coming to iOS and Android in the near future

The popular deck-building rougelike Monster Train, developed by Shiny Shoe, is finally getting a mobile port at some point in the near future. Monster Train is a title similar to another popular entry in the same genre, Slay The Spire, featuring some new mechanics that make it a little more distinct.

The story is set on a train to hell, where players will be using an ever-increasing deck of cards that each amount to buffs for your monsters, summoning monsters themselves, or debuffs. While this concept is similar to anyone familiar with the genre, which has become fairly popular as of late, Monster Train takes the often complex nature of these games and amps it up just a few notches.

See, Monster Train’s primary mechanic is that the train you’ll be doing battle on is a three floored beast, each floor having its own core, which is essentially a part of the engine. Your goal is obviously to defend these engines, and where the uniqueness of Monster Train comes from is that multi-level gameplay that requires you to juggle three separate battlefields, though cards will often affect other floors despite which you play it, such as a “also affects floor below” type of card.

As one of the primary Steam bestsellers in the roguelike category, Monster Train has been a much-anticipated release for mobile to anyone who’s into the genre. Boasting an absurd number of cards somewhere around 350 cards, over 75 unique enemies to fight, and some truly brain-melting logical gameplay requiring you to think turns and turns ahead, it’s definitely one to keep your eye on.

And it’ll be coming to both iOS and Android! Interestingly enough, alongside the first Steam News forum post that confirmed this, the developers also teased a special mobile version of Monster Train for Chinese audiences. What that means is unknown, but stay tuned to that news page for more updates!