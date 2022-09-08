Mobile Legends nowadays is one of the most popular mobile games with a huge list of different characters. There are millions of people who play this game daily. Read this guide, and you will find out who is the strongest Fanny user in Mobile Legends.

WHAT DOES FANNY MEAN IN MOBILE LEGENDS?

Before finding out who the best Fanny player is, you need to know what this word means. In the game, this word has a few meanings. However, the term “Fanny” is mainly used to describe some top-level players. As Mobile Legends is a popular mobile game, there are many Fanny players. Honestly, it is impossible to create the list with all Fanny users.

But one of the main criteria to become a Fanny player is having 2 skills: Steel Cable and Tornado Strike. The fact is that these 2 skills allow you to do damage with undefended attacks. And the player who has these 2 skills will always defeat another player without them.

So, now that it's evident what the word ”Fanny” means, it's time to find out who the best player is!

BEST FANNY PLAYER IN MOBILE LEGENDS

The main thing you need to know is that there are 2 ways of estimating the best Fanny player. The first one is subjective. You can look at the most popular Fanny players nowadays and choose the best one yourself. Take into account his lifestyle, in-game experience, K/D rate, and other essential things to make the best choice.

The second one is the objective way. All you need to do is to watch the statistics. The fact is that statistically, the best Fanny player is Karl Gabriel Nepomuceno, with the in-game nickname KarlTzy. He is an 18-year-old gamer from the Philippines. Despite such a young age, this player is now a part of one of the most prominent gaming organizations in the Philippines - AURA Esports.

For this player, Mobile Legends is not a simple video game - it is a way to make a living. Karl Gabriel has reached the top ranks in the biggest tournaments in Mobile Legends. If you're curious, check the table below.



Tournament

Position

Prize

M2 World Championship

1st

$140K

One Esports MPL Invitational 2020

2nd

$18K

MPL Philippines Season 6

1st

$37K

Razer Invitational SEA 2020

1st

$3.5K

MPL Philippines Season 5

3rd

$14K

The Nationals Season 1 Finale

2nd

$4.9K

The Nationals Season 1 Conference 2

1st

$9.9K

MPL Philippines Season 4

3rd

$12K

The Nationals Season 1 Conference 1

1st

$9.8K

MPL Phillippines Season 2

3rd

$11K

CONCLUSION