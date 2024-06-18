Mob Control's Transformers collaboration gets a second instalment, and introduces Optimus Prime

One will stand, one shall fall

Part two of the Mob Control x Transformers collaboration is now live

Recruit Optimus Prime by collecting enough blueprints through booster packs or the season pass

Optimus transports and multiplies your mobs in his truck form before transforming into his robot form to deal damage to enemies

Mob Control, the super-simple strategy game from Voodoo, is seeing part two of its ongoing Transformers collaboration drop today. And this time it brings the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, to the fray! Celebrating 40 years of the Transformers franchise, this collaboration has already seen the introduction of Bumblebee, and now you can build out your robotic forces even further.

If you're not familiar with Mob Control, you've probably seen adverts for games like it. Basically, you create mobs that then travel through different gates, multiplying or adding to their numbers. Yes, it's that kind of game, although in this case, it's the actual focus and not a bolted-on minigame to satisfy advertising standards.

In his truck form, Optimus will carry and multiply your mobs, before transforming into robot form to take on enemies once the two mobs collide. To unlock him you'll either need to purchase the Premium Transformers Season Pass or (ideally) collect enough of the Blueprint currency from booster packs in order to grab him for free.

While you can argue about the super-simple gameplay of Mob Control and just how fun it might be, there's no denying the basic satisfaction it offers. And with new champions like Optimus, there's definitely a modicum of strategy now involved with the simple multiplication and addition mechanics of the game.

Check out Optimus Prime in Mob Control now, and explore new levels in the Echoes from Cybertron Event.

