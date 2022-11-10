MIR M, the sequel to MIR4 from Wemade, opens pre-registration for the blockchain-based MMORPG

Preferred Partner Feature

Wemade has announced that pre-registration for MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (MIR M), the studio's upcoming blockchain-based MMORPG on iOS and Android, is now open. Players all over the world across 170 countries can soon get their hands on the highly anticipated title and enjoy its seamless blockchain-integrated inter-game economy using governance tokens.

In MIR M, players can look forward to diving into the popular IP of The Legend of Mir 2 with a modernised twist. As a sequel to MIR4, the game features stunning visuals and a new growth system (Mandala) that lets players break free from traditional battle progression. It also boasts top spots in the Top Games and Top Grossing charts on the app stores when it was launched in Korea earlier this year.

The game lets players take their pick between a vanguard and a vagabond. The former prioritises power on the battlefield, while the latter values gathering, fishing, mining and adventuring through dungeons above all else.

If you're keen on getting first dibs on the game as soon as it launches, you can now pre-register for MIR M Global on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also learn more about the governance token DOGMA and the game token DRONE on the official website.