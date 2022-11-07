Mergeland - Alice's Adventure's special event brings the wild west to the game as White Rabbit dresses up as a cowboy

Howdy! Gaming Laboratory has just announced a special event in their mobile puzzler Mergeland – Alice’s Adventure. We’re past the Halloween celebrations and it’s time to look towards cowboys, with a rabbit sporting the classic hat.

That’s right, the well-known White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland appears in the first chapter of the book wearing a waistcoat. It is he who Alice follows into the rabbit hole as she ventures into Wonderland. But it looks like the White Rabbit has been looking for some new drip, which he has finally found in Mergeland – Alice’s Adventure.

The game’s special event will feature the White Rabbit donning a cowboy outfit as players embark on a journey through the wild west with little Ally and the Rabbit. It gives players a good break from the main storyline of Mergeland, allowing them to take part in this wacky event.

Beginning tomorrow, November 9th, everyone can kick off this new event by travelling to the game’s event scene Mystic Isle. From here, players can travel into the fresh new world of the wild west, where a lot of fun awaits.

But the White Rabbit won't magically get his paws on a new cowboy costume. That’s where you come in. Players must help the bunny prepare for this expedition by finding all these cool items for him. His costume set includes a cowboy hat and suit, and a ravishing pair of boots with those spurs on their heels.

On this journey, the White Rabbit will come across a tonne of surprises, including an encounter with a cactus cowboy in the sandy desert. Remember that this is a special event so it won’t be live for long. Players have until November 11th to complete the cowboy set and get their hands on all the other rewards.

Go down the rabbit hole yourself by downloading Mergeland - Alice’s Adventure for free on Google Play.