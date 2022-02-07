Lords Mobile: What to expect from the 6th-anniversary event and the DreamWorks Animation Kung Fu Panda event

Preferred Partner Feature

IGG is giving everyone a chance to see if they have what it takes to be the Chosen One in its latest special event for Lords Mobile. Coinciding with the 6th-anniversary festivities for the popular strategy-slash-tower defense game, the Lords Mobile x Dreamworks Animation Kung Fu Panda event is welcoming the Dragon Warrior into the fray - exclusive items and scrumptious dumplings included.

Living it up with Lords Mobile

Are you eager to see if you've got the chops to be a real hero? Lords Mobile has been celebrating the might of various Lords across the globe for six years now, because only a true Lord can unite the Kingdoms after the true Emperor has fallen. In Lords Mobile, players can recruit anyone from mermaids to steampunk bots into their army to fight the good fight.

You'll have to upgrade your structures, carry out valuable research, level up your heroes and train your army to be the mightiest Kingdom in all the land. You can also upgrade cards and fight off hordes of enemies in a tower defense-esque battle with the Vergeway. And when push comes to shove, unite with like-minded individuals, and join Alliances to forge a bond only the fires of war can make.

Kung Fu Panda's dumplings galore

In Lords Mobile's latest special event, players can expect to see the whole Kung Fu Panda gang plus the cute, cuddly, and lovable Dragon Warrior himself. From February 1st to March 31st, the Kung Fu Festival will let players collect Dumplings to upgrade Po - this will help transform a player's Turf with exclusive in-game rewards.

Throughout the entire event, these themed Turf decors will spruce up the game's aesthetics (and keep Po pretty happy). Players can score more Dumplings from the daily login event as well. In addition, the limited-time Kung Fu Panda Shop will let players collect Chi Jade (from the Lords Cup, daily login event, Kingdom Clash and more) and exchange them for event-exclusive goodies like the Dragon Warrior Castle Skin, Dragon Warrior Equipment plus other special items.

Sweet 6th-anniversary sensations

To top it all off, the Lords Mobile 6th-anniversary event features a Homecoming Event + Anniversary Event from February 1st to February 15th. Existing players can invite their buddies to the game to nab free Lucky Coupons, Happy Hour chests and Fortune Chests to name a few. Plus, returning players can score Amazon gift cards and participate in an awesome IRL prize draw.

Event page link: https://lordsmobile.igg.com/project/6thanniversary/

In particular, players who invite their pals and those who get invited can both participate in a lucky draw for a chance to win Brass Figures and gift cards - there's even an iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB unit up for grabs.

All these and more (6th Anniversary Stories, Lords Memories, and New Kingdom Gifts) await fans of Lords Mobile over the next few weeks, so if you're keen on joining in on all the festivities, you can download the game on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.