Five reasons to get your pre-orders in for Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance

Preferred Partner Feature

Enjoy the most beautiful maps and character designs to date

Utilise two heroes simultaneously in each battle

Get your pre-order in ahead of the game's release on July25th

The fifth instalment of one of mobile's premier tower defence series, Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance, is primed for release July 25th and the epic stage has been set. A huge showdown is approaching, forcing the Linirean Resistance and the Dark Army to work together, lest they both fail. The stakes are high, the battles will be fierce, and we have five reasons why you should be a part of it.

Wage war with two heroes at your beck and call

One of the most exciting differences Alliance brings to the table above previous Kingdom Rush titles is the ability to pick two heroes simultaneously in each battle, from the twelve available, allowing for some incredible combinations. Stick the formidable Dark Army automaton Warhead on the frontline to dish out melee terror, back him up from afar with Broden and his ranged artillery, or simply unleash pure mythical terror with two dragons at once; Lumenir and Kosmyr.

The Kingdom Rush quality you have come to expect

You don’t get to put out five well-renowned instalments of a series without a strong foundation, and that is something that shines through here. Ironhide put the game through a rigorous development and beta stage to ensure the same quality we have all come to expect. You will get the same immersive experience, incredibly explosive battles, a well-honed campaign, and, of course, the flavour of easter eggs and humour that punctuates the Kingdom Rush saga.

A robust campaign that is open to all skill levels

After more than a decade of experience, you can also bet that the campaign will be one to remember. You will battle across sixteen stages comprised of three different types of terrain, each with its own specific tactics to overcome and paths to defend.

Alliance truly provides all of the entertainment, achievements, and challenging gameplay that an ardent strategy game lover could wish for. And, in case the battles ever get a bit too congested and frantic for you to handle, Alliance also comes with four difficulty levels so that you can keep the challenge to a pace that suits you best.

A treat for the eyes as well as the mind

Luckily, those battles will take place on maps in keeping with Kingdom Rush’s signature art style, so you won’t mind as much when you fail that stage for the fifth time. Each terrain packs a unique colour palette, stage settings and enemies, rendered with the captivating hand-drawn art style that’s become the signature of the Kingdom Rush series, and showcases the superb dynamic movement of each character to boot. The visual masterclass is a testament to Ironhides’ commitment to continuous improvement in all areas.

Do I even need to mention the towers here?

Finally, saving the MVPs until last, the Kingdom Rush Towers. It's been such a popular series for so long for good reason, and here is the spearhead. Alliance comes with fifteen towers to employ, with some amazing skills to decimate your foes. Rip open the jaws of hell with the Demon Pit and spawn your own Imps, master the energy of the cosmos with the Elven Stargazer to push your enemies back or explode them into stary fury. This is just a taste of the newcomers to the series, you will find even more exquisite debut towers to master.

The release Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance is speeding towards us, July 25th to be specific, and will be available for both Android and Apple for $6.99. The game includes everything mentioned above and more, but if you need extra encouragement to pre-order, then how does $5.00 of free in-game goodies grab you? Sign up today, and you’ll be enjoying the latest instalments of one of mobile’s juggernauts with a nice headstart.