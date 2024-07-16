Homerun Clash 2: Legends Derby opens pre-registration sign-ups with bountiful rewards up for grabs

Welcome Dae-ho Lee, Albert Pujols and more

Haegin has announced that pre-registrations are now open for Homerun Clash 2: Legends Derby, offering fans of the franchise special perks for signing up on iOS and Android. In particular, you can get your hands on an exclusive package along with the World Star Pack among other in-game goodies, plus a bountiful 1,000 Gems to boot.

In Homerun Clash 2: Legends Derby, you can go head-to-head with others in real time as you customise your batters with a variety of skills and artifacts. There are plenty of game modes you can sink your teeth into as well, which include 1vs1, 2vs2, Challenge, World Star, Club Battle and more.

The sequel to Homerun Clash also offers enhanced visuals and more engaging gameplay, plus baseball icons Michihiro Ogasawara from Japan, Dae-ho Lee from South Korea, Tai-shan Chang from Taiwan, and Albert Pujols from the USA.

You can pre-register now to get first dibs as soon as it launches. If you just can't wait until then, why not take a look at our list of the best sports games on Android to get your fill of similar titles?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Homerun Clash 2: Legends Derby on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. The App Store says it's expected on August 1st, but do take that with a grain of salt as these dates often change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.