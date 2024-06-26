Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will reopen the Chamber of Secrets, add canon content and more in upcoming Volume 2 update

Celebrate Harry's birthday soon too

Volume 2 will launch on July 3rd with boatloads of new content

Expect the Sorcerers Olympiad, The Flight of the Weasleys and more

See if Fluffy the Three-Headed Dog is a good boi or not

Jam City has announced the upcoming launch of Volume 2 of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, the studio's Webby award-winning title that bagged first place for its Beyond Hogwarts update. Landing on iOS and Android on July 3rd, Volume 2 will offer a bigger and grander wizarding world for fans of the magical franchise to discover, along with the reopening of the Chamber of Secrets (we all know how that went in the book, don't we?).

In the latest update for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, you can look forward to discovering more canon content from both the OG source material and the films, with special encounters that will no doubt be memorable such as Dobby and Gilderoy Lockhart. To hype up the launch of Volume 2 even more, Jam City is treating everyone to a special freebie on July 3rd as well.

If you're holding onto the edge of your seat, you'll be happy to know that a special sneak peek will launch on June 26th, previewing the “Protecting the Stone” side quest in store for you. Be wary, though - you might just chance upon Fluffy the Three-Headed Dog along the way.

All these are simply scratching the surface of Volume 2, where you can expect a new "The Flight of the Weasleys" adventure, an aged-up Fred and George, the "Sorcerers Olympiad" event, and so much more. Don't forget the birthday bash for The Boy Who Lived on July 31st as well!

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

