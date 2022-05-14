Goat Simulator+, a graphically updated version of the classic game, releases for Apple Arcade

Developer Coffee Stain has announced that its legendary comedy adventure game Goat Simulator has found a home on Apple Arcade. While it has been available on the normal App Store for some time, this will allow any current subscribers to the popular subscription service to be able to download and play it to their heart’s content.

Ah, Goat Simulator. If you’re like me, that name takes you quite a few years back to a time when it was the hottest thing on the market for everyone to laugh along to. Nowadays the series has certainly lived out its time in the limelight, but if there’s ever been an excuse to revisit the wacky and wild world of Goat Sim, this is it.

Now if you’re unlike me and haven’t heard of Goat Simulator, it’s a difficult one to describe. Basically, you take on the role of a, if you can guess it, goat, and wreak havoc on a small town full of normal people and not-so-normal secrets to find. Full of insane ragdoll physics, a very simple gameplay loop, and easy to understand controls, this is a relatively short and not super deep experience that’s excellent if you just want to let loose and laugh for a while.

There’s also a scoring system based on just how much destruction and chaos you cause in the three in-game stages, which are the city itself, Goatville, then Goat City Bay, and finally Buck to School, the university of Goatville. This does offer up a good bit of replay value to see if you can top your previous score, or just compete against any of your friends who may have given it a go.

Goat Simulator is on basically every platform now, so adding it onto Apple Arcade only gives the few who haven’t heard of it or played it yet an excellent reason to check it out. If you’re looking to do so, you can either subscribe to Apple Arcade or buy it for $6.99 on the App Store or Google Play for the same price.