Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall revamps combat system and adds new story in latest update

Behaviour Interactive - in collaboration with GAEA and HBO - has launched a massive update for Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall, giving fans in North America a taste of new story quests across Westeros on mobile. The squad-based RPG features a new combat system in its latest update as well.

In particular, Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall foregoes the old war-chess system in favour of a more action-oriented combat system. Players will tinker around with special abilities for the heroes in their squad in order to craft the best battle strategy as well as build multiple squads.

“Just as its predecessor, the re-envisioning of this title continues to be inspired by the incredible world-building that was integral to the identity of Game of Thrones. This much-welcomed update greatly improves the game’s experience and preserves some of the great moments you’ve seen in the series," says Jason Millena, Senior Creative Director, Behaviour Interactive. “Maintaining the archetypes and the complexities of the world conceived in the lore while reimagining this new gameplay has been an exciting experience that we can’t wait to share.”

If you're eager to give the game a go yourself, you can download Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes, visuals and gameplay.

