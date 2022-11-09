Undoubtedly, the classic Battle Royale is the most popular part of Fortnite. It's no secret this video game gained popularity primarily because of the exciting and unique building system. But in 2022, people are seeking some diversity. Therefore, players created various Fortnite custom maps that make gameplay more interesting. Today, we have created a list of the top Fortnite desert zone wars codes.

WHAT ARE ZONE WARS IN FORTNITE?

Before finding out what the best Fortnite desert zone wars maps are, we should talk about what they are, for anyone who might be unfamiliar. Zone Wars are unique small maps suitable for 10 or 20 people. Although, some odd Zone Wars maps can contain smaller numbers of players.

And the main difference between Zone Wars compared to classic maps is that the zone narrows much faster here. Also, these maps include various custom elements, making them much more interesting than traditional Fortnite Maps. So, no time to lose. Let’s get started with the first desert zone wars map.

Sahara Desert Zone

Sahara Desert Zone is one of the newest zone wars maps in Fortnite. And this map is an updated version of the original Sahara Zone map. It has much more buildings and a more detailed desert biome.

Also, remember that there are various hiding spots on the Sahara Desert Zone map. So, you should be pretty careful while playing on this map. But if you learn how to play on it correctly, this map will become your favourite zone wars map.

Classic Desert Zone

The Classic Desert Zone map is one of the best for training your skills in Fortnite. Here players will be closed in a small box without escape. And be sure, such a situation will significantly test your building and aiming skills.

Also, you can invite your friends and play with them on this map together. The only thing you should remember is that this map has various small details. Therefore, your FPS might drop slightly compared to playing in the classic Battle Royale mode.

OTHER EXCITING FORTNITE DESERT ZONE WARS CODES

Town Zone Wars: 9299-7973-8393

Exiled Zone Wars: 4063-2672-7711

Fox Clan Zone Wars: 6130-6579-9491

The Jungle Zone Wars: 1541-4258-1328

Synchronized Zone Wars: 9210-4484-4006

OG Fastest Realistic Solos: 5509-1246-6699

Sandman’s Box Zone Wars: 6174-7596-9046

Desert Box Fight: 0377-0055-2829

Zone Wars: Chaos Dome V2: 0510-9931-3742

Zone Wars & Box Fight: Galaxy Aesthetic: 2829-5679-5518

HOW TO USE CODES IN FORTNITE

Various other zone maps are worth your attention. Of course, they are less popular than the two previous maps but make sure to check them out. You can find these maps in the list below:

Now that you know what the best Fortnite Desert Zone Wars codes are, let's talk about how to use them. Don't worry, it's not too difficult. Simply follow the steps below:

First, you should head to the Discovery game option.

Here you should find the Island Code tab and open it.

Paste the desert zone map code in the appeared menu and press the play button.

If you use legitimate code, you will appear on the Island.

Playing on Fortnite desert zone maps is a perfect option to diversify your game and train your skills. Therefore, this game mode is the favourite of millions of players worldwide. Also, while you are here, make sure to check out the top of edit course map codes in Fortnite!