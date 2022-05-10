Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is giving away special in-game goodies to celebrate half-anniversary event

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is celebrating its half anniversary this month, which will also coincide with an upcoming collaboration event with Man With A Mission. Square Enix's mobile battle royale game will let players experience the five-man rock band in an entirely new way as The Ultimate Life Forms make their way into the game along with their new song, “The Soldiers from the Start”.

As for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier's Half-Year Anniversary Event, players can go on an exciting hunt for special medals on the training field until May 20th. A gold chocobo skin is also up for grabs in event-exclusive challenges, along with gold weapon skins.

In particular, players can collect Anniversary Medals from Anniversary Moogles as well as from gold-coloured supply drops. These medals can then be deposited at Moogle Banks to clear the mission. Additionally, Special Shinra Packs will contain special gold skins as well. To top it all off, the festivities will include half-year anniversary login bonuses where players can score up to 37 Special Shinra Pack Tickets just by logging in.

If you're eager to join in on all the celebrations this month, you can download Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can visit the update blog as well for more details.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 15 Best Battle Royale Games for Android?