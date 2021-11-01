Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier’s new update adds Mimic Materia, allowing players to transform into FF7’s Cloud

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier launched a couple of weeks ago and Ateam Entertainment Inc and Square Enix are now set to release an update featuring a new item called Mimic Materia. This will allow players of the new battle royale to temporarily transform into an apparition.

It all began with the appearance of a mysterious disturbance that suddenly appeared on the training field. Soldiers began calling it the glitch field. It has an extremely ghostly appearance with black cloud-like objects floating and swirling around the area. But it's not just some sort of a glitchy field. There is also someone at the centre of this region. Final Fantasy VII fans will probably recognise this figure.

At the centre of the glitch field is a mysterious soldier carrying what looks like a huge sword? Who in the Final Fantasy VII universe is known for wielding a large sword? Indeed, it does look like Cloud. But this soldier’s body is made of the same material as the glitch field and they have piercing red eyes. The Mimic Materia I spoke about can be only accessed by beating this glitchy villain. Get on the battlefield, beat the glitch and enjoy your Mimic Materia. Once you consume the item you will temporarily take the form of the glitch, meaning you’re going to transform into Cloud!

Using Cloud’s Mimic Materia won’t just put a skin on your character and make you look like him. You will also gain massive boosts for your speed and jump. With this, players will also receive access to Cloud’s iconic Buster Sword, which can be used for rapid-paced attacking and using special abilities like Cross-slash and Braver. Remember that the Mimic Materia’s effects are only temporary and then you will return to your original form once again. Use this item wisely and you have a lot of gain.

Download Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier for free on the App Store and Google Play to start experimenting with the Mimic Materia.