Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier hosts collaboration with legendary Japanese rock band Man With A Mission

Square Enix published and decently popular mobile battle royale title Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier has announced its latest collaboration effort. This time, it’s with popular Japanese rock band Man With A Mission, known best for their creation of various themes for a few popular anime series.

First off, for American fans who don’t often delve into the anime side of things, this collaboration likely won’t ring any bells, but Man With A Mission has been featured in some massively popular series such as Vinland Saga, My Hero Academia, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans. All of their songs carry a very intense rock vibe that’s sure to wake you up.

And of course, collaborating with a rock band means that Man With A Mission has created a song specifically for FF7 First Soldier. It's called The Soldiers From The Start and will play as battle music during any fights within the game and is also available as menu music. You’ll be able to experience this battle music as you combat the brand new boss monsters, who are all five members of this iconic Japanese rock band, during the duration of this event, replacing the other bosses that would usually pop up during gameplay.

To take part in this epic conflict, you’ll be able to pop into Glitch Fields all around the maps that will then transport you to an arena where you’ll fight one of the five band members. Naturally, there are some challenges available for completion if you manage to defeat them, as well as some new cosmetics in the in-game store that will allow you to rock Man With A Mission’s recognizable wolf head costumes along with a sick leather jacket.

Whether a Man With A Mission fan, a Final Fantasy VII: First Soldier fan, or both, this event has plenty of content to take part in to celebrate both. If you’re looking to do so, you can download FF7 First Soldier for free on the App Store and Google Play.