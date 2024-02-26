The Sihoo Doro S300 is the gravity-defying chair that meets all your gaming and office needs

Preferred Partner Feature

As important as being active is, a lot of people spend an inordinate amount of time sitting down between work and relaxation, so it is vital to have the perfect chair. And sure, you could spend a lot of money buying an office and gaming chair, or you could get yourself one that does both, like the award winning Sihoo Doro S300.

We start at the genesis point for every chair; construction. This is one of the easiest chairs we have put together in a while. All the nuts and bolts are clearly marked, the pieces are heavy as you would expect, but not overly cumbersome to make handling a bother, and they all fit together with minimal fuss.

A look to suit all occasions

After putting it together, just take a step back and admire the look. Too many office chairs look like something a Bond villain would swivel around in, and the gaming chair aesthetic can be far too overdesigned. The Doro S300, however, has a simple mesh aesthetic that can fit into any environment, and can easily be mistaken for just another office chair, but the S300 is packing an absurd amount of customisation.

Finding your optimal position is a breeze thanks to all the basic options to play with. The backrest with integrated headrest can be height-adjusted for perfect support across your whole spine, an adjustable seatpan for lower body support, and three stages of reclining from 100 to 130 degrees, all whilst the four-point linkage keeps your body in full balance. And, of course, the old reliable up and down thanks to the class 4 safety gaslift.

Some pretty in-depth options

The mandate for Sihoo Doro S300’s design was to deliver a seating experience that transcends conventional comfort; a lofty goal, but one that the manufacturer has genuinely aspired to. You only have to consider the chair’s “Anti-Gravity Mechanism” - a reclining system constructed from aerospace-grade glass fiber plates that allows users to seamlessly adjust tension - to recognise this. The combination of high-quality materials and the design of its four-axis linkage allows the system to create an almost “weightless” sensation of support at any angle.

Another thing that truly sets the Doro S300 apart for both comfort and functionality is the Floating Wing waist support. Many ergonomic chairs have a static area for the lower back - the designer knows what is best for you and there is no flexibility. For the Doro S300 though, you can adjust the settings to suit best what position you want to be in; bolt upright for work, or a little laid back for gaming time. They are quite flexible too, so you can really nestle in and get that prime comfort spot.

One more aspect that’s worthy of note is the armrests. Never before in all of human history has there been this many ways for a person to adapt just how their arms will rest. You have the basic height controls you expect, as well as depth controls, plus two separate pivot points to find that perfect sitting position.

The perfect companion for mobile gaming

The tilt options especially are essential for mobile gaming, you can have that screen in front of your face for hours with zero arm or neck strain. They can even go upwards at absorbing angles. Are you ever going to sit like this? No, but it makes it so it can sit easily under the table when you are done for the day without having to fiddle around with height settings the next day. It is a very minor detail, but it is a fantastic ease of living inclusion you don’t see a lot.

Diving into the more technical side of things, the Doro S300 benefits from a damping seatpan to absorb movement impact, and a cloud mesh for both strength and comfort. As already mentioned above, Sihoo has done away with the traditional spring chassis and developed its own “Anti-Gravity” space chassis, with a pair of elastic plates made of aerospace-grade glass fibre. After adjusting the recline tension to your weight, you can smoothly recline, stop at any angle, and return to an upright position with ease. To sum up all these fancy ingredients; it can easily take eight hours of work, and you will still be happy to kick back and knock out a bit of gaming too.

There is no doubt that the Sihoo Doro S300 is a great chair with some top-quality features, but unfortunately in life, you have to pay for the best. As of this writing, the Sihoo Doro S300 is listed at $799.99, but can be purchased for less if you take advantage of Sihoo’s pre-order deal, which offers a huge saving of $139.99 by paying a $6.99 pre-order fee. With the pre-order discount included, the black variant can be snapped up for just $666.99 in total, whilst the white variant will cost $676.99, with the first batch ready for shipment around the end of the month.

Lastly, for those of you on Instagram, Sihoo is also running a generous giveaway that could see you net some fantastic prizes for showcasing your Doro S300, with the hashtag #DefyGravityWithSihoo, including: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen), Apple Watch SE, PlayStation 5, free orders, and more! You can find more details on how to enter via the official Sihoo Instagram channel.