Asus announces the new Zenfone 11 Ultra with some beefy new specs

Asus, the well-known PC and gaming manufacter, have announced their new Zenfone 11 Ultra

The device will retail for roughly $1100 for the cheapest model

It'll boast 16GB of RAM and 512GB of store for the higher-end model

Manufacturer Asus have today announced their newest mobile device, the Zenfone 11 Ultra. Naturally, the device is stuffed full of high-end tech including 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage and is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, with a power-efficient CPU and components.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra also boasts a 6.78" 144 Hz AMOLED display and 26+ hour battery life, rounding out an enormous suite of features. At its unveiling, Asus co-CEO S.Y. Hsu boasted of the new phone's features, “With the Zenfone 11 Ultra, ASUS provides users with premium design, a flagship camera, AI features, and a longer battery life. In short, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is everything a flagship phone in 2024 should be.”

While games weren't exactly left out of the phone's announcement - Asus boasts that the Zenfone will deliver smooth gameplay and immersive graphics alongside handling 'AI tasks' - it is conspicuous that Asus are trying to sell this to a regular user as well. Aside from the nebulous integration of AI (mostly for transcription, calls and noise-cancelling), the phone comes in four much more familiar colours and doesn't boast that signature 'gamer' look.

Still, retailing at an eye-watering $1100 for the cheapest version, if it isn't being pushed towards gaming enthusiasts who might make use of the raw power of the Zenfone, Asus may be pitting itself in competition against other high-end manufacturers. We'll be sure to keep an eye on how the device performs when it is released later this year.

The Asus Zenfona 11 Ultra is available for pre-order from today via their store and other retailers.

And if you want to check out some games to try when the Zenfone 11 Ultra does release, you know where to look. Have a gander at our top 5 new games to try this week and our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to get you started!