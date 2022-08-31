Dark Hunter is an upcoming "Diablo-like" RPG now in open beta

Loongcheer Game has announced that Dark Hunter, the studio's upcoming idle RPG, is now in its open beta phase. Dubbed as a "Diablo-like RPG", the game lets players explore a dark fantasy world filled with creepy castles and an eerie battle theme to complete the whole aesthetic experience. The idle nature of the game allows for low-key gameplay where players can play whenever they feel like it without any energy restrictions.

In Dark Hunter, players can look forward to customising their build across 6 classes (Warrior, Witcher, Magician, Beastmaster, Necromancer or Penitent Knight), along with a wide variety of suits and equipment to collect. There is also a deep skill tree system that players can tinker around with when assigning attributes.

There are 10 characters that players can own at the same time. The game features a vast equipment system (mosaic, forge, refine, repair and recast), as well as various game modes such as the Endless Tower, Challenge Boss, Advanced replicas and more apart from the main campaign.

The game boasts localisation in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, Korean, Japanese, German, French, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, Thai and Indonesian. New players can take advantage of the special code "Darkhunter" for in-game goodies as well.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Dark Hunter on the Google Play Store. You can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a little sneak peek at the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best Android RPGs?