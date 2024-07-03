Krafton's Gamescom lineup to feature Dark & Darker Mobile, Inzoi and PUBG

Check out what's being featured!

Gamescom 2024 is right around the corner, and it's one of the most-visited consumer gaming shows on the planet. Coming right after the business-focused Devcom, this is where publishers and developers go to show off their games and players attend to enjoy meeting with the wider gaming community.

This year, Krafton, the developer behind games like PUBG Mobile and The Callisto Protocol will also be in attendance. And their showcase is set to include three major titles. The aforementioned PUBG (the mainline version it seems) and upcoming releases Inzoi and Dark & Darker Mobile.

These latter two are the ones we're really interested in. Inzoi bills itself as a life simulator (Think The Sims) while Dark & Darker Mobile is an innovative take on the extraction shooter; where instead of running and gunning you're hacking and slashing to escape a fantasy dungeon with your loot and life intact.

Inzoi is perhaps the most enigmatic of these three. We're still not clear on which platforms it'll be hitting on release, but it's making big promises of complex and grandiose features. Dark & Darker Mobile meanwhile, if it's anything like the PC version, promises to be great for those of us who enjoy slower-paced, hack 'n' slash gameplay.

You can check out the Krafton booth at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne this coming month! So be sure to check it out and see if Krafton's big lineup lives up to its big promises.

