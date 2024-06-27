Crunchyroll Game Vault adds Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Dawn of the Monsters, Evan’s Remains and more

15 new titles to watch out for

15 new games plus previously unreleased DLCs for Crypt of the NecroDancer

Visual novels are also making an appearance

Crunchyroll has announced some exciting new additions to its roster of games for the Crunchyroll Game Vault, offering 15 new titles for Mega and Ultimate Fan members to feast on this month. Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Dawn of the Monsters, and Evan’s Remains will be joining the lineup among others, with the award-winning Crypt of the NecroDancer as well.

In the latest update to Crunchyroll Game Vault, you can look forward to getting your hands on all of the previously unreleased DLCs for Crypt of the NecroDancer. The library of games can be played with no pesky ads or predatory in-app purchases, with unlimited access provided you're a Mega and Ultimate Fan member. These titles are often exclusive too, so you won't be able to play them on mobile anywhere else.

Along with these comes Crunchyroll's partnership with Mages to bring visual novels to the fray. "Bringing visual novels to Crunchyroll’s game lineup is another example of how we super-serve our fans with entertainment that deepens their love of anime,” says Terry Li, EVP of Emerging Business, Crunchyroll. “Like manga, visual novels are a source material for hit anime and often expand on beloved series. It is important to offer that content to our audience as part of their membership.”

Previous additions include Hime's Quest and Thunder Ray, as well as Ponpu and Yuppie Psycho to boot. Now if the vault isn't your thing, Crunchyroll Games also dabbles in publishing free games such as Street Fighter: Duel.

