Conflict of Nations: World War 3 releases Season 14 with a sneaky new unit

Dorado Games has just dropped a massive announcement as a major content update launches for Conflict of Nations: World War 3. Season 14 has arrived in the real-time strategy game, bringing with it new ways of fighting wars. The latest patch shifts focus on reconnaissance, as you enter into stealth mode and sneak behind enemy lines to gather intel on your foes.

In Conflict of Nations: World War 3’s latest update, you will be able to make use of new Satellite units that aim to shake gameplay up. It is a great way to hide in the shadows and accumulate information about your enemies in order to plan the perfect strike. Any data leak could result in a surprise attack, making even the underdogs win if executed smartly.

Because the Satellite unit is more about reconnaissance, it doesn’t classify as a direct combat unit. It is more of a means to gain access to enemy territory and discreetly infiltrate it. All this is possible due to the high speed and large view range of the unit. Combine it with the Elite Commando, and you’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

This was obviously the biggest addition to the title. Besides that, a new Friends list has also been introduced, simplifying the process of playing with your buddies. Now you can squad up with your mates really easily. Show might in numbers and wreak havoc on that gameboard. More news should be coming soon as well - you’ll just have to keep your eyes peeled open to see it in time.

Download Conflict of Nations: World War 3 now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information and join the Discord channel to hear all about the upcoming updates.