Clown Town preview - "Become a clown, date a clown"

Clown Town is a narrative-driven adventure where you are an aspiring clown, looking to learn all about clowning and maybe even meet up with someone who shares your dream and passion! You are the new kid in town, so managing your day and discovering all there is to offer in Clown Town is how you spend your limited time.

You can spend your day doing two actions before it becomes too late. This can be attending class, working your side job at the local supermarket to gain money, training in one of the various skills you need (of which there are four), or having a little nap if you are low on energy. Once it hits nighttime, you can go to the local clown bar, if you have the right license to do so, or just sleep and prepare for the next day.

That's a lot of Clown Town - balancing your day, getting your skills up so you can be a better clown, and hoping to run into a clown that you can eventually date. When it comes to the actual dating aspect of the game, you will need to make sure that you select the correct branching dialogue to make that character fall in love with you, alongside going on dates with them and purchasing gifts for them. You are hoping to bring a date to prom, after all, so you need to be quick on your timing. There are actually only 7 days to find your fate and get to know the characters, so you need to get to things!

Some of the clowns from Clown Town are actually ones that you may have seen in popular media previously, but a little different, which keeps things interesting. If you choose to go to school, you do get a whole history on Clown Town and on how this entire place has appeared, but you might miss out on valuable time training.

I played a demo of Clown Town at MCM Comic Con London, where I found the game to be very interesting - great graphics, interesting dating prospects, and a fun time of clowning around.