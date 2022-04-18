Captain Tsubasa adds new players sporting the offical FC Barcelona kit

As the story of Klab Inc’s head-to-head football sim – Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team’s story continues, new players have made their debut donning the official FC Barcelona kits. Four new players can be seen sporting the classic red and blue FC Barca outfit and loads of in-game events are being held to commemorate their addition.

Until May 1st, a login event is being held, that allows players to get their hands on rewards like the SSR Overus (Catalonia) and Dreamballs. The greater the number of days logged in, the greater the rewards. Over the next ten days, players can participate in special replayable scenarios to gather FC Barcelona II Medals. These can then be traded in for SSR Transfer Tickets, SSR Overus (Catalonia), Special Skill Rank S Santana Turn (Tsubasa Ozora), Special Skill Rank S High-Speed Interception (Schweil Teigerbran), and more.

Certain limited scenarios are also going to run until April 29th. Completing them will reward players with Tsubasa Point Rewards, which can be exchanged for a one time only SSR Overus (Catalonia) alongside Dream Pot Transfer Tickets and Black Ball (SSR)s. Also, until April 29th, the Selection Step-Up Transfer will feature three debutants in the FC Barcelona kits – Josep Grandios, Luikal, and Payol. One SSR player is guaranteed on Step 3 and a new SSR player is assured on Step 5.

New event missions have also been added to Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team and they will allow players to earn rewards like Dreamballs, Tamotsu Ide, Black Ball (SSR)s, and lots more. Finally, the Dreamball Exchange will run until the end of the month. This time, it has received an update to feature the FC Barcelona Home, Away, and GK uniforms which can all be bought by giving Dreamballs.

Participate in all these events by downloading Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team for free on the App Store and Google Play.