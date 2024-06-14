Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team adds limited edition superstars, guaranteed pulls and more during 7th-anniversary festivities

Login bonuses abound

Guaranteed pulls and free transfers up for grabs

Clear special missions for more goodies

Karl Heinz Schneider and Hermann Kaltz join in

KLab Inc is inviting everyone to join in on all the festivities as Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team celebrates its 7th anniversary, welcoming limited edition superstars to the popular football sim. This comes with the special "7th Anniversary: Big Thanks Present" that will run until August 31st, and all you have to do is log in to score SSR Natureza donning the latest Brazil National Team’s official uniform.

The latest update includes 100 Dreamballs and three 7th Anniversary: Selectable SSR Transfer Tickets as well, with up to a hundred Transfers you can grab for free until July 13th. You can pick one European player you want to receive too - absolutely guaranteed.

Additionally, the 7th Anniversary: Ultimate Anniversary Superstar Transfer will welcome Karl Heinz Schneider and Hermann Kaltz to the fray in the latest German National Team’s kit. Meanwhile, you can put your skills to the test across the limited-time event missions to nab up to a total of 200 Dreamballs for all your hard work.

Finally, the All Japan (JY) Tsubasa Ozora and Taro Misaki Present Campaign will run until September 30th, where simply logging in will reward you with a new All Japan (JY) SSR Tsubasa Ozora and Taro Misaki.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

