Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team celebrates five years of football fun with in-game events, login bonuses and more

KLab Inc. has announced an exciting update for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, letting players join in on the festivities for the 5th anniversary of the popular sports title on mobile. Players can expect new characters wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit, as well as up to 500 Free Transfers from the 5th Anniversary Big Thanks 10-Player Transfer Ticket.

During the 5th-anniversary festivities for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team from June 3rd to July 1st, players can simply log into the game to score special goodies such as 50 Dreamballs and (SSR) Kojiro Hyuga (Piemonte (NEXT DREAM)). The JUVENTUS Selection Transfer also lets players nab one guaranteed SSR player upon reaching Step 3 and another on Step 5 - the pool will contain Kojiro Hyuga, Davi, Alessandro Delpi, and Filippo Inzars wearing JUVENTUS official kits.

Players can also participate in daily limited scenarios to score 5th Anniversary Big Thanks 10-Player Transfer Ticket on clearing the stage, along with (SSR) Kojiro Hyuga (Piemonte (NEXT DREAM)), Black Ball (SSR) +20, Black Ball (SSR) and more.

Additionally, event missions, an All-Out! Dream Match, a login bonus event, a 5th Anniversary: Thank You gift, a social media app-linked mission campaign and more await players during the anniversary event.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

