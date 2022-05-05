How to pass level 532 in Candy Crush Saga easily

Candy Crush Saga feels like a never ending game, where you can match your candies and use power ups to gain enough candies to pass the level. As you play the game, more candies, different abilities and strange level quirks will start to appear in the game. As Candy Crush Saga has been around for quite some time, there are sometimes levels that you can get stuck on, which is a really challenging and frustrating feeling. Level 532 is one of these challenging levels, often stumping people when they are playing.

How to pass level 532 in Candy Crush Saga?

Level 532 is a conveyor belt type level, with all of the candy rotating around two belts on the map, after you take each turn. This makes it really challenging to plan ahead and get the level done. You are also looking to get a full frog and collect the black candy in the middle of the screen, which has nothing directly by it.

The best way to pass level 532 in Candy Crush Saga is to use your frog for your moves. Frogs can be matched like a normal candy, and will eat the same color candies as it is. You can then use it to eat the candies in an area, and once it has consumed enough candies and is full, it will start pulsing on the screen. You can then select it once, hover, and bring it to any other square on the board. In this new spot, it will then create a wave and take all of the candies around that selected area. If there are more candies of the same color as the frog it will continue eating. You can use your frog's final move to land on that black candy in the middle of the screen, allowing the frog to eat it. You don’t want to do this too early, however, if you are looking for max points.

That’s it, you just need to use your frog strategically in order to pass level 532 in Candy Crush Saga. That little frog is quite powerful, if placed near a bunch of the same colored candies!

