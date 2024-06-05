Boxing Stars releases update with brand new sparring system

Enhance the power of your favourite boxers now

Sparring System provides buffs to character stats

Gym equipment level cap raises

Discounts on gym repairs

Thumbage Co has just released a new update for Boxing Star, which introduces a bunch of new features to the fighting game on Android and iOS. At the centre of it all is the brand new Sparring System, which will be featured alongside higher gym equipment caps and some other events.

If you're tired of your favourite characters not feeling strong enough in Boxing Stars, then the new Sparring System should help solve this issue. You can use it to grant boxers some temporary buffs that enhance both the attack and defence stats.

These boosts can be used for a set duration only. If you already have an active buff and enter into sparring once more, then that bonus will be replaced by a new one. It’s a pretty neat feature to make your characters a tad bit stronger. Use it to clear some of those challenging fights.

Meanwhile, a new special event has been organised, significantly reducing repair costs. For the next few days, you can fix all your broken gym equipment for just one gold. You have until the 11th to make the most use of this sale. Plus, if you show off your personalised gym costume to the rest of the community, then you also stand a chance to win several in-game rewards.

Speaking of these gym machines, the update also raises the maximum level of gym equipment to Grade Eight. Now, you can undertake even more strenuous training regimes to make your characters much more powerful.

Step into the ring yourself by downloading Boxing Star now on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For more information, visit the official Facebook page or join the rest of the community on Discord, where you can find a tonne of other like-minded folks to spar with.