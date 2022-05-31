Boxing Star adds in new ways to upgrade your fighter with the Bio Tech update

Popular boxing simulator Boxing Star has announced its latest content update, adding in a new way to upgrade your custom-made boxer. This time around, you’ll be able to implant computer chips called Bio Gear into your character and use them to up your combo game and unleash furious fists of different varieties against your opponents.

Bio Gear will change up the game, adding a bit more of the sci-fi flare that you can already find within Boxing Star. You’ll choose from one of five new chips; Sting Bee, Wide Step, Shark Jaw, Megapunch, and the GBCA Chip. Each of these holds a unique ability that you can take advantage of within your fights, but each of them also has the latent ability to activate a Super Combo by inputting combinations of up to four action sequences.

Along with this new way to play, the Rival Mode already found within Boxing Star has undergone one major improvement that players have been requesting for quite some time. You can now change your gear before the match, meaning you’re no longer railroaded into the choice you made at the beginning and can adjust your style on the fly for each opponent. This will make strategizing for each fight a little easier, and allow you to change it up when you please.

Boxing Star sees players take on the role of their own created boxer who will go on to participate in a massive variety of tournaments, each with their own storylines and opponents that act in different ways, making every battle feel unique. You’ll also be upgrading your character as you go, unlocking new gear for them, and working your way up the ranks.

With this new content and more on the way, Boxing Star is not looking to stop anytime soon. If you’re looking to throw some hands and relive the glorious Punch-Out! days of yore, you can find it for free on the App Store and Google Play.