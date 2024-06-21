Black Paradox Reloaded is a rebuilt and enhanced version of the original

Coming soon to Steam, mobile and console

Black Paradox is getting an enhanced version called Black Paradox Reloaded

Slated to hit Steam first, a console and mobile version are reportedly in the works

Black Paradox, the retro shoot 'em up, is getting a remade and an enhanced edition with Black Paradox Reloaded. Making its way to Steam first, the game is also slated to have a mobile and console version sometime in the near future. Check out the new trailer below!

An ice-cool roguelike shoot 'em up, Black Paradox takes you to the depths of outer space in your flying car as you blast your way through hordes of enemies. You play as the titular bounty hunter Black Paradox trying to take out the Hellraisers as you cruise through the stars defeating their seven evil exes- we mean lieutenants.

Reloaded will include new graphics, rebalanced gameplay, new additions to the soundtrack and a whole lot more. This version aims to be the definitive way to play Black Paradox, so keep your eye out for when it finally lands or takes flight as it were.

We gave Black Paradox a glowing review back when it first released, giving special praise to the looks and gameplay of this sleek eighties-esque shooter. So we're particularly excited to see it coming back, even if a mobile version looks to only be in the works, so we can't give a concrete release date or confirmed platforms.

Regardless, if Black Paradox Reloaded manages to maintain the appeal of the original while building on it, we'd call it a must-buy!

