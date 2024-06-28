Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King's latest update is here, with a new trailer for season 13

A new character debuts

Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King unveils a major new character with Valkyrie Armour Noelle

Additionally, there's the release of the season 13 trailer featuring new story developments

But be sure to check in on this season's events for major rewards to get you powered up

Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King's latest update is here, with the addition of a major new character: Noelle. Additionally, there's a special treat for fans of the game, as today saw the debut of the new trailer for season 13 of the game's story mode. There's a lot more to go over, so let's get into it!

First off, Noelle. A defender with the new 'Harmony' attribute, she's a souped-up version of the regular Noelle that stacks a new effect, [Sea Dragon's Spear], when attacked. This increases the damage done by her first and second skills, as well as her ultimate.

Noelle is ideal for drawing damage, and her awakened passive can grant the [Taunt Removal] effect, as well as buff her other attributes in certain conditions.

The pre-season Real Time Arena meanwhile will test your mettle ahead of the debut of season 13 and the continuation of the Black Clover storyline. The season 13 trailer promises to reveal new mysteries and opponents to overcome.

But before you go getting excited, remember to check in on the current events like the aforementioned Real Time Arena, Shadow Battlefield and Tropical Retreat. These events will grant you special rewards like the Swimsuit characters Asta & Vanessa, SSR Skill Page Summon Tickets, LR Gear Selection Boxes, LR Accessory Summon Boxes and a whole lot more.

So get prepped for Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King's season 13 today, and check out all the new additions! In the meantime, if you want to see what else is hot on mobile, then you can always take a gander at the latest entry in our regular feature of the top five new mobile games to try this week.

Better yet, you can dig into another even beefier list with the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)!