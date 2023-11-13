Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King announces November 30th release date

Garena has announced the official release date for Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King, with pre-registration sign-ups still ongoing to let players get first dibs on the popular title as soon as it launches. Coming to iOS and Android devices on November 30th, the character-collecting RPG lets you experience the hit anime series on mobile with the original cast reprising their roles from the anime series in Japanese and English.

In Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King, you can look forward to scoring tons of milestone rewards now that the pre-registration sign-ups have surpassed 5 million. In particular, a new playable character named Mimosa will be available along with her exclusive in-game cafe costume. This comes on top of black crystals as well as bond summon tickets, plus Yul x 100,000, Stamina x 30, Pop-Potato x 10 and more.

The game also boasts multi-language subtitles in English, Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Indonesian.

You don't need to wait too long for the official launch, but for now, if you're keen on experiencing the game yourself, you can soon do so by pre-registering for Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.