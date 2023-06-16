Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King will be showcased during the Anime Expo 2023 in LA

Garena and VIC Studios have just announced that their upcoming adventure RPG, Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King will be seen at the Anime Expo 2023 in Los Angeles. Between July 1st and 4th, eager fans can join in for the fun at the LA Convention Centre, where a number of themed activities will be held alongside a chance at trying the game out.

All the festivities of the Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King will be held in booths E18 and E19 of the Entertainment Hall. Visitors will gain access to a hands-on demo of the game as well as the opportunity to take a number of cool photos.

In addition, fans will be able to witness the Demon Slayer Sword in the Stone and a 360-degree view of the Grimoire Tower where Grimoire Acceptance Ceremonies for popular mages from the Black Clover M universe took place.

Players participating in the demo will be entered into a giveaway that has multiple special rewards up for grabs, including Black Clover character screen cleaners and pop sockets. Posting photos with the Anime Expo-exclusive Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King Instagram filter may lead to even more awesome goodies.

Naturally, not everyone will be able to attend the in-person event in LA. So, the developers have also organised a series of online events for everyone else to enjoy. More information about them will show up on the official Twitter handle.

Currently, Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King is open for pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play. You can show your register your interest by clicking on your preferred link below. It is set to be a free-to-play title. To stay updated with all the latest developments, be sure to follow the game’s Facebook page.