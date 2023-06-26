Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King shows off the fan favourite character Gordon Agrippa in the latest teaser trailer

The highly anticipated mobile adaptation of the popular shounen anime series Black Clover, titled Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King, has revealed a new trailer for the character Gordon who will be playable within the game. Gordon Agrippa is a caster-type unit, utilizing curse skills to debuff and damage your foes, all while looking quite flashy as he does so.

In case you aren’t familiar, Rise of the Wizard King is one of the bigger releases this year, offering fans of the high fantasy action anime series Black Clover a turn-based RPG that follows the events of the show’s story as a gacha game. From the peeks at the combat we’ve gotten thus far, it looks quite faithful to the show, and that is even furthered with the addition of the fan-favourite character Gordon Agrippa.

?Character Intro: Gordon - Skills????? Don't judge a book by it's cover. Curse your enemies with Gordon's Poison Magic when he's a part of your squad. C'mon, give him a chance, won't you? #BlackClover #BlackCloverMobile #RiseOfTheWizardKing #Garena pic.twitter.com/6VWLcNmos0 — Black Clover M: Rise Of The Wizard King (@bclover_mobileg) June 24, 2023

Gordon is a bit of an oddball character within Black Clover. He’s basically a high fantasy version of a modern-day shut-in, with the pale skin and quiet demeanor to match. Known for always mumbling to himself quietly and avoiding conversation as much as possible, he became a fan favourite due to him being quite different from any character within the cast.

In-game, Agrippa is no different. He still sports that recognizable officer’s uniform with the goth makeup and still acts just the same. And, just like in the manga and anime, Agrippa also utilizes his magic book to wield purple curse magic that debilitates his foes.

Within the JRPG-like turn-based combat of Rise of the Wizard King, that plays out as him acting as a debuffer, able to curse his foes into weakness. This will then allow your heavy hitters to dish out the real damage and your enemies to deal minimal damage, keeping your party slaying foes and staying alive in equal measure.

So, if you’re a Black Clover fan, or specifically a fan of Agrippa, you can pre-register for the game at the links below to use Agrippa in combat when the game launches later this year.