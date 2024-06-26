After the event, Asphalt 9: Legends will transition to Asphalt Legends Unite

Asphalt 9: Legends is hosting a My Hero Academia event

You can nab themed icons, emotes and decals

The event features a custom UI

Gameloft is partnering with anime platform Crunchyroll for a brand-new crossover event. Now through July 17th, Asphalt 9: Legends will be hosting a My Hero Academia event. During the special event, you'll enjoy a custom UI and voice lines from the show's English dub. You will also have a chance to nab tons of My Hero Academia-themed rewards.

My Hero Academia is an anime series in which the majority of humans have a superpower called Quirks. The show follows the adventures of Izuku Midoriya and his schoolmates at U.A. High School as they develop friendships and strive to become heroes.

There are 19 stages to participate in during the event, each offering special rewards, including decals and emotes. You'll also have a chance to snag icons of My Hero Academia characters like Bakugo, Deku, Todoroki and Uraraka. The custom UI and voiceovers from the English dub aim to quickly immerse you in the world of the popular anime series.

During the first stage of the event, you will receive a free Dark Deku decal. Throughout the 22-day event, you can earn animated decals of Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo as well as static decals of Dark Deku, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, Tsuyu Asui, Himiko Toga, and a My Hero Academia Group decal. Further rewards include eight chibi emotes and two club icons.

Asphalt 9: Legends lets you drive high-end vehicles from manufacturers like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche. Collect and customize vehicles and perform cool stunts as you race through real-life locations.

When the crossover event ends in July, Asphalt 9: Legends will officially become Asphalt Legends Unite. Beginning July 17th, Asphalt Legends Unite will be available for iOS, Android, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox S/X and PlayStation 4 and 5.

You can learn more about the game by visiting its official website or by following it on Instagram or X (Twitter).