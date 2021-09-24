The collaboration between SINoALICE and Code Geass has officially begun! Here’s a little refresher’s course about how the show became involved with the collaboration.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion follows the story of a boy – Lelouch, who travels far and wide from the Holy Britannia Empire, all the way to Japan. Here he discovers a special ability called Geass, which allows him to control other people. Our noble fighter Lelouch decides to put this newfound power for good and uses it to fight against the empire. The series follows the adventure of Lelouch as he battles enemies using Geass.

As for this collaboration, players will have the opportunity to see their favourite characters from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion in scenarios written specifically for this event. All the writing was done under the supervision of Sunrise, with the official OST also being used. The four characters arriving in SINoALICE are Suzaku Kururugi, Lelouch Lamperouge, C.C., and Kallen Stadtfeld.

The Grimoires have been divided into two stages, with Stage 1 featuring Lelouch and Kallen, and Stage 2, Suzake and C.C. The Grimoires are also the step type, meaning you move a step forward with every summon. After five summons, you’ll be given an ultimate SR Summon! SR weapons on offer include Suzaku’s Sword, Lelouch’s Scroll, C.C. 's Biwa, Kallen, and Euphemia’s staff.

Meanwhile, by simply logging into the game between now and October 8th, players will receive the Masked Man Zero/Gunner as a free gift. There’s also a host of special missions for players to complete to earn up to 300 Twilight Crystals and x11 Free Grimoire. There will be five special missions with each giving x60 Twilight Crystals. Finally, five lucky players may also receive a Code Geass acrylic character poster standee for completing one mission!

Get your favourite Code Geass characters by downloading SINoALICE for free on the App Store and Google Play. The crossover will end on October 10th.

Want more? Check out our 22 other SINoALICE news stories!